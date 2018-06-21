RICHMOND, Va. — A man who claimed self-defense in the deadly shootings of two friends outside a Virginia nightclub has been recommended by a jury to serve nearly 40 years in prison.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that shortly after midnight Wednesday morning a Richmond jury recommended 41-year-old Dominique Brockenbrough be sentenced to 38 years total.

The jury suggested Brockenbrough receive 20 years for the death of 25-year-old Oscar W. Lewis II and 10 years for the death of 29-year-old Deonte M. Bullock. They also proposed he get eight years for two gun charges.

Brockenbrough was found guilty of second-degree murder in Lewis’ death and voluntary manslaughter in Bullock’s. The friends were shot Oct. 8 during a fight with Brockenbrough.

Defense attorney William Linka argued for the manslaughter charge saying Brockenbrough feared for his life.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.