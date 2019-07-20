Students from Belgium splash one another in an attempt to cool off Friday near the fountains of the World War II Memorial. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The temperatures hadn’t even reached their peak for the weekend, but District medics Mario Bartee and Christopher Pinto knew what was coming. From their spot in their utility vehicle — a partially enclosed metal cart without air conditioning and with a covered bed in the back — they watched as visitors trudged the Mall through shimmering, hot air.

The crowd for the Apollo 11 anniversary celebration wasn’t as large as the two thought it would be Friday, and they hadn’t seen as many patients as they initially expected: one child needing a bandage on his hand and one young girl overheated but quickly cooled by water splashed on her face. Many trash bins began overflowing with emptied plastic water bottles and Ga­tor­ade containers.

Like emergency responders around the area, they braced for the heat still out there as the District, along with most of the country, faced a weekend of stifling temperatures and humidity that could challenge records.

Numerous cities put their heat emergency plans in place, opening cooling centers, extending pool hours and canceling outdoor events.

By Saturday at 11 a.m., the District sat in the low 90s with a heat index of 103. The temperature was predicted to climb throughout the day to reach a high of 98, with a heat index of 110 to 115.

As of Saturday morning, officials said there were 111 total heat-related calls to D.C. fire department since July 1. Other than the Fourth of July, the past three days have seen the largest spike.



Visitors trudged the Mall on Friday amid the weekend heat wave. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The waters, too, were warming.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said the water temperature in the Potomac River was over 80 degrees by 11 a.m. Saturday. The Montgomery County swift water rescue team checks river conditions every day for levels, water and air temperatures, and other conditions, Piringer said.

Downstream, at Lewisetta, Va., near where the Potomac River enters the Chesapeake Bay, the water temperature at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday was 85, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Hikers out on the already demanding Billy Goat Trail faced an added challenge Saturday, with a few overcome by heat exhaustion.

Seven or eight other people were evaluated for heat stress on the trail, Piringer said. Members of a family who were trying to cool off in the river water were rescued by boat “so they didn’t have to walk out,” he said, and one or two others were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

He said a sign has been placed near the trail entrance warning hikers not to hike between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

At the National Zoo, keepers put fans out to help cool the cows in the farm exhibit and ran water hoses out so the red river hogs could make refreshing mud wallows, said senior curator Bryan Amaral.

The big cats have tasty “bloodsicles,” to cool their palates; they also have access to pools, which the tigers like, but the lions don’t.

The elephants also have pools, from which they will draw water with their trunks, splash it on dirt, mix it up with their feet and toss the resulting mud over their bodies to cool off, he said.

As for the American Bison, their heavy coats provide a layer of insulation that protects them from the heat.

If it gets too hot, many of the animals can come inside where it is air-conditioned, Amaral said.

Jen and Wayne Taylor and their three sons went to the Mall on Friday from their home in Bel Air, Md., to visit the museums ahead of the scorching heat predicted for the rest of the weekend.

Still, Jen Taylor said they felt the heat and made sure to stay hydrated and inside the air-conditioned museums for as long as possible.

“We haven’t been outside for very long periods at a time, luckily,” she said. “We mostly just walk between museums and the Metro.”

Cousins Alexis and Danielle Kelly visited the District from Florida with 24 of their family members. They all walked through the Mall wearing matching baby-blue shirts that read, “I make family moves.”

“It’s hotter here than it is in Florida,” Danielle Kelly, 34, said.

“It’s not good,” said their 7-year-old cousin Ayden Singer. “I can’t move.”

The family came prepared with plenty of water, Gatorade and small portable fans.

As they were standing near the Smithsonian Metro station, Alexis said she was starting to get a headache, and that’s when they knew it was time to head back to the hotel Friday.

“So we can go to the pool!” Ayden said excitedly.

“You can’t prevent [heat-related calls], so the only thing to do is mitigate,” Deputy Fire Chief Derron Hawkins said.

That’s why the department stocked extra water and ice packs on emergency vehicles, and it has a plan for large scale heat casualties that could result at events like the Apollo 11 anniversary celebration.

If many people suffered heat-related problems, Hawkins said, the department can bring in buses with air conditioning. Event coordinators can also set up cooling stations around the Mall where visitors could stand in front of fans blowing misty water.

When it comes to heat-related complaints, Hawkins said many people will not need to go to the hospital: They simply need to cool off.

During the Fourth of July, there were nearly 200 people who visited medical tents, but only 29 needed to be transported.

“That’s how you know these plans are making a difference,” Hawkins said.

“You can be the healthiest person in the world, but if you don’t drink water, you can be on that list,” Pinto said.

Michael E. Ruane contributed to this story.