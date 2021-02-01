Although the amount of snow could not match Sunday’s official 2.3 inches in Washington, enough flurries had appeared by 4 p.m. to be recorded as a “trace” of snow. Most days this winter have lacked even that sparse amount.
It was overcast and cold, with the high temperature only a single degree above freezing.
Nor did Monday’s flake-filled skies and consistently wintry vibe seem to vanish as night and darkness drew on. At 9 p.m., light snow still fell in Washington.
It was unclear whether any of these chill atmospherics would affect the mythic power of the groundhog to tell on Tuesday what weather fate awaits us.