Except at one address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

The White House has become a coronavirus hot spot. It’s our very own Wuhan on the Potomac.

Despite D.C.’s rules banning gatherings of more than 50 people, the White House has hosted more than one event larger than that, including the campaign rally masquerading as a Republican National Convention speech with more than 1,500 people on the South Lawn.

But it was last month’s event in the Rose Garden, where more than 150 people gathered to see President Trump introduce his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, that changed the capital’s statistical coronavirus profile. At least nine people who were at that event have since tested positive for the coronavirus, and now those folks are potentially spreading it to others.

Yeah, yeah — the White House is federal land and isn’t subject to D.C. law, so technically, it was allowed.

But that’s a lot like defending Trump’s reported $750 annual federal tax payments, which were the jaw-dropping result of a maze of tax loopholes that bend the process so much as to make the end result paying almost nothing at all.

What the Rose Garden event also does — besides send an alarming message to the world about America’s seat of power — is corrupt the progress that the city has been making against this virus.

Because when it comes to the coronavirus, D.C. has been crushing it.

We’ve averaged only about five new cases a day for every 100,000 residents. On a chart, D.C.’s infection rate is a steady flat line compared to the wild roller coaster infection spikes of Florida, Texas and California, according to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Maryland and Virginia are on the steady road to recovery, too.

D.C. has been doing so well, in fact, that Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) was aiming to bring some of the city’s 51,000 public school kids back into the classroom by November. In the next two weeks, she said, she might reopen city-owned indoor pools, allow more activities in libraries and grant waivers for more activities at some businesses, such as live music.

And now this — a pestilent hot spot right in the middle of our beautiful flat line.

The White House has now become a virulent cluster site, the type that scientists love to study to learn more about the way the coronavirus spreads.

It’s about to join the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, which has been linked to between several hundred new infections (according to a Johns Hopkins University study) to as many as 200,000 (according to a San Diego State University study). Or the corporate meeting in March in Boston that has been linked to as many as 20,000 covid-19 cases. Or an August indoor wedding in Maine that is believed to have led to 176 infections and seven deaths.

And get this: Even when D.C. did host a huge number of people — thousands of protesters in the city this summer following the killing of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement — we didn’t become a hot spot, as some had feared.

“I do think there’s potential for this to be, unfortunately, a seeding event,” Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, warned Congress on June 4.

But I spent several days at the protests and saw that nearly everyone was in masks, volunteers were walking around offering hand sanitizer to marchers, and there were no indoor cluster spots, like the Starbucks coffee shops that protesters usually use for refueling.

And in fact, there was “no evidence that urban protests reignited COVID-19 case growth during the more than three weeks following protest onset,” according to the authors of the National Bureau of Economic Research paper on the protests and covid-19.

No, it didn’t take thousands of people to create a disastrous event in the nation’s capital.

All it took was a very small group of inner-circle, wealthy, well-connected influencers selecting the rules they choose to obey to spread something very dangerous.

Sound familiar?