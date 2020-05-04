Authorities allege the church violated the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
The Justice Department’s filing, citing the lawsuit, says the church had maintained social distancing and had extensive sanitizing of common surfaces. The church said attendees had to stay 6 feet apart and use hand sanitizer before entering the building.
The Justice Department says Virginia “cannot treat religious gatherings less favorably than other similar, secular gatherings.”
A judge had denied the church’s motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on Friday.
