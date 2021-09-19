Authorities did not disclose exactly where the shooting occurred, only that it happened at the fairgrounds in Ringgold. A news release also did not provide an exact time of the incident.
A post on the fair’s Facebook page said a fight broke out in the parking lot and “ended in a young man losing his life to a senseless act of gun violence.”
“We are deeply saddened by last night’s events, and our prayers go out to the young man’s family,” the post read.
The shooting won’t impact the fair’s schedule this week, organizers said. It is scheduled to run through Saturday.
“It has always been and always will be our goal with the fair to bring joy, happiness, love and laughter to Danville, Pittsylvania County and surrounding communities,” organizers said.
Investigators did not provide any details on a possible suspect. Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.