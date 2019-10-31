Alexander Costidis of the Virginia Aquarium said the whale was “pretty decomposed.”
He said the whale was tossed around in the waves so much that there wasn’t much left inside the animal to test for a cause of death. But he said that a ship strike was unlikely.
The mammal was 26 feet long and was probably between 1 and 3 years old.
