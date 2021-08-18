The names, ages and genders of the four shooting victims were not immediately released by police. Their conditions also were not released.
Investigators detained two people at the scene and were interviewing them late Wednesday night, Goff said. Investigators were not searching for more suspects, Goff said.
Police said a group of people had been playing basketball but it was unclear what led to the dispute and shots being fired.
Investigators were scouring the basketball court blacktop and marked at least 10 places on the court for possible evidence.
The recreation center is located in the heart of a residential neighborhood of single-family homes and townhouses.