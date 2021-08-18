Charged as an adult, the youth was identified by police as Shilen Wylie. He was being held Thursday morning in the Montgomery County jail and was expected to make his first appearance in court later in the day, officials said.
The conditions of the surviving victims were not clear Thursday morning.
Police officials identified the deceased victim as Axel Trejos. They did not provide details of what may have led to the shooting.
About 10 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Plum Gar Community Recreation Center along Scenery Drive. They found three victims on the basketball court and a fourth nearby, officials said.
A witness to the shootings identified the gunman as Wylie, police alleged. They issued a lookout over police radio. He was stopped a short time later along with an acquaintance.
Police say that Wylie was armed with a 9mm handgun, the same caliber of weapon used in the shootings. There was no indication that the person with Wylie has been charged.
Police termed the case “an isolated incident” that is still actively being investigated.
Wednesday night, investigators scoured the basketball court blacktop and marked at least 10 places on the court for possible evidence. The recreation center, near the intersection of Scenery Drive and Frederick Road, is located in the heart of a residential neighborhood of single-family homes and townhouses.