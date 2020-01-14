ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A K-9 who bit his handler’s girlfriend on two separate occasions will be reassigned at a sheriff’s office in Maryland.

Cpl. Young Hur said he no longer wants to work with the K-9 detail in Anne Arundel County, Sheriff Jim Fredericks told The Capital.

An internal incident report obtained by the newspaper through the Maryland Public Information Act states that both bites happened while Hur and the K-9, Bodi, were off duty and Hur’s girlfriend was playing with the dog in his apartment.

Hur’s girlfriend was taken to a hospital after being bitten Oct. 15, the newspaper reported. The severity of her injuries from the second biting incident Dec. 8 weren’t given.

“The dog hasn’t had any other incident with any bites like this, even with the previous agency,” Fredericks said. “Every dog is different — you have to learn their cues.”

The sheriff’s office is treating the situation as a personnel matter, and it is still under investigation, Fredericks said.

