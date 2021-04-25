White House officials declined to comment to The Sun on where she planned to go in Baltimore or why she chose to visit the city on a milestone day.
In 2019, Harris located her presidential campaign headquarters in an office building near downtown Baltimore. The campaign said it felt like a “sister city” to Oakland, California, where she and her sister, Maya Harris — who was her campaign chairwoman — are from.
Harris ended her presidential bid in December 2019 but was picked to be Biden’s running mate, becoming the first female and woman of color to be vice president.