Two city officials with knowledge of the investigation said no conclusions have been made, but an initial review of police body camera video appears to show the officers were pursuing Hylton. Police officers in the District are not allowed to pursue vehicles involved in traffic infractions.

Hylton was fatally struck by a car Friday during the attempted police stop at the intersection of 7th and Kennedy streets in Northwest, where more than 100 people gathered for a vigil Wednesday evening, holding candles and signs demanding justice.

AD

AD

But before the vigil began, a small crowd surrounded a D.C. police SUV. As a woman on a bullhorn led shouts of “Justice for Karon,” two men slung a brick and debris at the vehicle, smashing the rear window. The cruiser drove off without any arrests or further confrontation.

Hylton’s mother, Karen Hylton, briefly spoke at the vigil with tears in her eyes. She shouted demands for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and city officials to face her and explain how her son was killed. Police have not yet released body camera or in-car footage of the moped incident but on Wednesday said they will do so.

Karen Hylton headed west on Kennedy Street, leading marchers toward the Fourth District police station as they continued to scream demands for justice. She led the chorus of shouts and at one point tossed bouquets of flowers that she shared in her son’s memory into the street as she continued marching.

At the Fourth District station on Georgia Avenue, less than a mile from the scene of Karon Hylton’s accident, about 125 people gathered outside the station, facing a few dozen officers in riot gear who stood guard outside the building. By 7:30 p.m., the glass front door to the station had been smashed, and temporary fencing around the building had been knocked down.

AD

AD

Angry shouts were lobbed by on bullhorns by members of the crowd, but neither side escalated conflict in the early moments of Wednesday’s demonstrations.

More than half the demonstrators remained across Georgia Avenue while about two dozen directly shouted obscenities at the line of police.