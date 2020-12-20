Hylton-Brown did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Videos posted to social media show Hylton-Brown being ushered inside the police station by officers who rushed out of the station’s doors and surrounded her while protesters shouted, “Let her go!”

This is the second time one of Hylton’s parents has been arrested at anguished protests over his death.

Charles Brown, 57, was one of nine people arrested at a demonstration outside the 4th District police station in late October. Federal prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Brown in a process called “no-papering.” That means prosecutors dropped the charges but could refile them at a later date if they determine there is additional evidence.

Brown has said his son had found new purpose in life just months before his untimely death. In July, Hylton, 20, became a father to a girl.

“He cherished that little girl,” Brown told The Post. “That was his changing point. That’s when he decided, ‘I’ve got to get a little more responsible.’ ”

Three months to the day after his daughter’s birth, Hylton was killed in a crash that quickly became another flash point in the months of racial justice protests in the District and around the country.

Hylton was riding an electric moped on a sidewalk without a helmet, police said, when a squad car with four D.C. police officers inside attempted to stop him.

As the police car began to tail him, Hylton rode out of an alley and was struck by a van.

He died shortly after the crash.

Hylton’s family has been at the forefront of vigils and protests since his death, demanding greater transparency from D.C. police, whose investigators have been conducting a probe of whether following the moped was a violation of rules prohibiting pursuits for traffic violations.

Investigators are also looking at whether the officers may have had another reason to stop Hylton. The four officers involved were placed on administrative leave while the probe is ongoing. As of Friday, the police department said, the officers remain suspended.

Hylton was a D.C. native who grew up and lived in the Manor Park neighborhood, not far from where the crash occurred. He was an aspiring rapper who had attended Luke C. Moore High School and worked for his father, an electrician.