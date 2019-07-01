CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a kayaker has died and three people are missing in separate marine incidents over the weekend.

The Washington Post reports officials found the body of a 39-year-old kayaker Saturday night. Authorities say the woman’s kayak overturned near Horn Point. Another kayaker tried unsuccessfully to right the boat. The woman’s name hasn’t been released because her family hasn’t been notified.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say 43-year-old Allan Van Dyke went out on Curtis Bay to test drive a boat Saturday. An officer found the boat adrift about 10 a.m. Crews searched Saturday and Sunday, but Van Dyke hasn’t been found.

Authorities say two people who were crabbing Saturday evening in Stoney Creek are missing. Their boat hadn’t been found as of Sunday evening.

