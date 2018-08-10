THURMONT, Md. — Officials say a kayaker died after hitting debris in a Maryland river and overturning.

Natural Resources Police tweeted Thursday that say 58-year-old Patrick Waldron of Thurmont, an experienced kayaker, was on the Monocacy River with four others when they hit debris. Everyone was wearing life jackets and made it to shore.

The Frederick News-Post reports that Natural Resources Police Lt. Charles Fawley says Waldron was able to speak at first, but he became unresponsive. His companions began CPR as rescue crews worked to reach the isolated area, but he was pronounced dead after they arrived. An autopsy is planned Friday.

Fawley says the water level was elevated following recent heavy rains in the region, but there were no warnings advising people to stay off the river on Thursday.

