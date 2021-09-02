Even 6 inches of moving water is enough to knock a person off their feet, Wivell said.
Frederick County Public Schools recalled all school buses that were in the process of dropping students off. Parents were asked to pick their kids up from school buildings.
Frederick County Public Schools’ Superintendent Terry Alban apologized after facing criticism for not dismissing children early, saying the decision to remain open for a full day led to “stress and anxiety for many,” The Frederick News-Post reported. School systems in neighboring counties sent students home early ahead of forecasted inclement weather.