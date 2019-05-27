RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police say a girl was fatally shot and a boy was wounded during a cookout in a public park on the city’s south side.

News outlets are reporting that officers were called to Carter Jones Park at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and two juveniles were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl died.

Witnesses said the girl was hit while she was on a pony ride.

Richmond Police spokesman James Mercante said the park was crowded at the time, so they’re hopeful witnesses will share information.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.