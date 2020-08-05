After his test result came back positive, Lovett was transferred from Sussex Correctional Institution and treated at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center’s COVID-19 treatment facility. He was admitted to Bayhealth Hospital on July 14.
Lovett was from Salisbury, Maryland. He was sentenced to life in prison without probation or parole for the drug-related killings of Lori Todd and Richard Bull.
The victims’ bodies were found in a tributary of the Pocomoke River in Maryland. Both had been shot in the head.
A codefendant told police that he was in a farmhouse near Delmar, Delaware, when Lovett took both Todd and Bull in back of the farmhouse and murdered them.
A police officer testified that Lovett admitted that he shot Bull but said co-defendant Charles Bower later killed Todd.
