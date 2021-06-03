King George NAACP Vice President Robert Ashton Jr., one of several residents who asked the board to remove the monument from public property, said Wednesday that he was grateful. He thanked the board for realizing action was needed “on something that was disturbing to a diverse population.”
The memorial was erected on private property in 1869 with an inscription saying it honors “the officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George, who gave their lives for the South.” It was moved to the courthouse lawn in 1976.