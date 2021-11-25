This week’s 3 to 2 vote by the board was applauded by the local chapter of the NAACP. Its members have been been asking the county to move the obelisk from public property for more than 18 months.
“The Confederacy was a racial institution,” Robert Ashton, NAACP vice president, told the supervisors on Tuesday. “Therefore any statue or monument honoring the Confederacy endorses racism.”
But other King George residents were opposed to moving the monument.
“It saddens me to see the history of this country erased,” resident Steve Davis said.
Davis added that modern-day residents won’t be able to teach about injustices to the Black community if removes such historical objects.
“How can we find our way in the future if we don’t know where we’ve come from?” Davis said.
The 3 to 2 vote reflected the divisive nature of an issue that’s been debated in communities across the nation following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody last year.