Aksho Bhya, 6, of Princeton, N.J., leaps with joy as the wind catches his kite Saturday during the annual Blossom Kite Festival on the Mall near the Washington Monument. (Hector Emanuel/For The Washington Post)

A late March wind — pleasant little 10-miles-an-hour puffs of southerly warmth — was just right to lift both kites and spirits Saturday as weather-weary Washington turned out to bask in the first pleasant weekend of spring. After a cold and contentious offseason in the nation’s capital — bookended by an ugly Supreme Court confirmation hearing and the long-awaited end of the Mueller investigation — the clouds, constitutional and otherwise, parted for thousands to pour into parks, bike paths and backyards around the region.

In the center of the city, the weather’s upturn coincided with the annual cherry blossom spectacle, and the Mall was jammed from end to end. The spring tide of tourists mixed with a surge of locals, strollers and scooters slaloming along crowded walks.

At the annual Blossom Kite Festival near the Washington Monument, the sky was speckled with geometric flocks of triangles and boxes, diamonds and deltas, parabolas and disks. Higher still, a V of geese pointed north. Seemed that everyone had gotten the memo: The season had turned.

“I am so happy to be outside I feel wonderful,” said Cynthia Poynter, 70, of the District’s Adams Morgan neighborhood. Retired from a decidedly indoor-and-dark career as a movie theater manager, she was relishing a day in the sun with three of her nine grandchildren.

For Poynter, a dreary winter had ended with a bout of pneumonia, and she gulped the 73-degree air with joy. “Three weeks ago, I could barely talk, and now I feel like climbing a tree.”

Maybe not these trees. A festival volunteer warned a few eager selfie takers against even tugging on the blossomy branches of the Yoshino cherry trees lining the Constitution Avenue side of the grounds.

“It just smells good out here,” said Elizabeth Lee, a graduate student who rode a Capital Bikeshare bike down from Fort Totten. She stared at the sky, the reflection of a box kite dancing on her sunglasses. “I feel like everything is so tense right now. I really needed to be out with people enjoying the day.”

It was a day to celebrate an absence of extremes, the recent hard freezes and the coming killer heat making space for a blissful blast of bland. What was notable was the niceness. Breaking: Washington Lashed by Mild Weather.

It was a day with a foot in both seasons, with many clinging to coats and others instantly in shorts. The city was a mad March quilt of daffodils and jonquils, the streets stitched in yellow bands of forsythia. Some trees had busted into a full riot of flowers. Others still kept their blooms and leaves in tight buds, skeptical that winter had really left the building.

People, though, were ready to seize the season.

“We’re packed,” said the woman who answered the phone at Behnke Nurseries Garden Center in Beltsville. She asked not to be named because the managers were too busy for her to ask whether she could talk to a reporter. “Everybody absolutely thinks that spring is here.”

Garden shop workers know all too well that this weekend’s balm may give way to next week’s blizzard. “If you’ve lived around here for long, you know that we can get snow in April,” she said.

All together now: Boooooo!

But she’s right, which explains why so many were wallowing in the warmth while they could, ditching the Netflix and the baking and cozy cups of tea for as much running around outside as they could get. The Park Run in College Park, Md., part of a global network of free Saturday morning 5K runs, has been ticking through the winter with die-hard fields of 20, 30 or 40. On Saturday, about 160 crowded Paint Branch Trail near the University of Maryland campus.

“Everybody sure got out of bed this morning,” said volunteer “Hump” Plotts as the parade jogged by, his hand counter clicking like a typewriter.

Marcus Allen, 34, a salesman from Fredericksburg, Va., got through the winter of discontent by tuning out the news and taking his daughter to indoor play spaces. Most recently, they spent a few weekend hours in a trampoline center. Now, he was one hour — one unbroken hour — into flying the paper sail his 5-year-old Zyah had made at the kite festival.

“She’s off playing,” said Allen, meditatively tugging the string connecting him to the aerodynamic rectangle a hundred feet above. “Nothing beats playing outside.”

Kites were being tended, launched and landed on every side. The wind was good, but the crowd was thick, and takeoff runners had to navigate picnic blankets and hidden strings.

“Sorry,” one cried as her line took off someone’s Nationals cap.

“You need to be taller,” called a young man to a young woman who was stretching to hold their kite at launch level. “You need to be quiet,” she answered.

The Turneys camped on a blanket just outside the big exhibition field where stunt kites swooped and curved. It was the first big day outside for the family of four from Mount Airy, Md., and James Turney, 44, had his face turned gratefully to the sun.

“February was horrible,” said Turney, whose work for a construction company was hammered by the recent snow and cold. Now his crews are getting to it, and the arrival of something much better inspired him and his wife to make their first trip to the cherry blossom events in their decades living in the Washington region.

“It’s a relief,” he said as his young daughter rolled in the grass and his wife chased their son, who scampered through the day with a first-nice-weekend-of-spring bounce in his step.