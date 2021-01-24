Fortunately, a little planning goes a long way in reducing not just evil-clone incidents, but also the likelihood you will be tricked by an enemy agent who has undergone extensive plastic surgery to resemble your loved one.

Just memorize these five letters: MIMIC. (Actually, that’s three letters, but two are used twice.) MIMIC stands for:

AD

Memorize. You should be constantly aware of the way your loved one goes about his or her business. Memorize their habits, preferences, predilections and annoying little tics. Do they eat their pie from the pointy end or the curved end? Do they like arugula but dislike cilantro?

AD

You should also be intimately familiar with their strongly held opinions. Do they scoff at those who rinse their plates before putting them in the dishwasher — or do they insist on it? Did they prefer the first Darrin on “Bewitched” or the second one?

Identify. Every evil clone/enemy agent will have a tell. So much time and effort goes into making this meat sack look like your loved one that corners are inevitably cut when it comes to acting like your loved one.

AD

They will do something to give away the game. Some tells will be obvious: Your “loved one” pours Windex on his Cheerios. Others may be more subtle. If you’re not looking for it, you may not notice it.

Mull. You think they’re evil, but are you really sure? Perhaps your loved one is just having a bad day. Perhaps he has just read a very convincing article in the Atlantic that has caused him to reconsider his opinion of NATO.

AD

You don’t want to do anything now that could come back to bite you.

Isolate. Get your (potential) evil clone/enemy agent alone. Now is the time when all your preparation will pay off.

If you’re smart, you and your loved one will have rehearsed this scenario. You will have decided on a few agreed-upon questions, the answers to which only the two of you know. Think of it like the signal you give your spouse when it’s time to leave a boring party. Now is the time to ask your question.

AD

If they answer incorrectly — even if they then chuckle and start to sing “I Remember It Well” from the musical “Gigi” — go ahead and neutralize them. Which brings us to:

Contain. Neutralizing an evil clone is never easy. They look so much like your loved one! And they never react well when they realize with creeping horror what’s in store for them. In fact, they’re probably on the floor right now, grabbing your ankles, weeping and insisting that they really are your “Uncle Joe” or “wife of 27 years.”

AD

Be warned: If your loved one’s doppelganger is an enemy agent, rather than an evil clone, they will eschew the begging and react in a more robust manner. Expect to wrestle over a butterfly knife, a poison gas pen or the cord from the Venetian blinds.

AD

But don’t worry. Go through your day the MIMIC way and you’ve got this!

Twin set

Why my sudden interest in rooting out the impostors who walk among us? It’s been on my mind for more than a year, ever since I visited my older daughter. Gwyn lives in Iowa and I noticed that she didn’t hang her toilet paper in the Kelly fashion. She had her roll with the tail draped over the top, not coming from under the back.

I was ready to call the cops, but Gwyn pointed out that this toilet paper obsession is my thing, not hers. Kids!

She was right. If my daughters or My Lovely Wife saw that I had hung the toilet paper the “wrong” way, they’d know that I wasn’t me. (Or I could be sending a distress signal, like flying the Stars and Stripes upside down.)

AD

AD

It made me wonder about other people’s signature habits or beliefs. What’s yours? What’s the one, single thing you could do to make your family question your identity? Is it suddenly watching Fox News — or not watching Fox News? Is it asking for a second helping of Brussels sprouts?

Email it — with “Signature Habit” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com. I may include it in a column. But don’t worry: Everyone knows evil clones don’t read the newspaper.