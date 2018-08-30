CLOSED EVERYWHERE
Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts
Most No mail delivery except
for Express Mail		 Except for adult arraignments, new juvenile referrals, and scheduled preventive detention hearings in the District
VARIED RESTRICTIONS
District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement, except along the D.C. Streetcar line, and Nationals Park Event Zone. Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the City of Alexandria.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day, to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. No county collections. In Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery, pick-ups slide one day through the week. In Prince George’s, pick-ups slide to the next regularly scheduled day. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station are closed. Regular county collections in Arlington and Fairfax. No collections in Fairfax City; Monday pickups on Tuesday. No collections in the City of Alexandria; pickups slide one day, to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Loudoun and Fauquier; open in Prince William.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery County ABC stores are open; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES