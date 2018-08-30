Trash, recycling

No collections; pickups slide one day, to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.

No county collections. In Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery, pick-ups slide one day through the week. In Prince George’s, pick-ups slide to the next regularly scheduled day. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station are closed.

Regular county collections in Arlington and Fairfax. No collections in Fairfax City; Monday pickups on Tuesday. No collections in the City of Alexandria; pickups slide one day, to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Loudoun and Fauquier; open in Prince William.