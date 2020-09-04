Labor Day closings

Closed everywhere

Banks: Most.

Federal government offices

Post offices: No mail delivery except for Express Mail.

Courts: Closed except for adult arraignments, juvenile referrals in the District.

Varied restrictions

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except for posted special events and along the D.C. Streetcar route. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor. HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the City of Alexandria.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day through the week. The Fort Totten Transfer Station is closed. No collections in Prince George’s. Regular county collections elsewhere. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Howard. Montgomery Transfer Station is open. Regular county collections. No collections in the Cities of Fairfax and Alexandria. Collections slide one day. Prince William County Landfill open. Landfills closed in Fauquier and Loudoun Counties.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery County ABC stores are open from 12 to 7 p.m.; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Open from 12 to 6 p.m.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

Transportation services

●●Metrorail is on a Sunday schedule with off-peak fares from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Vienna and Dunn Loring stations are closed but served by shuttle buses. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess will require a reservation; subscription trips are canceled.

●MARC, VRE, The Bus (Prince George’s), Loudoun Bus and PRTC OmniRide are not running.

●Ride On, DASH and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule.

●CUE is on a Saturday schedule.

●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 on a Sunday schedule only.

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 on a weekend/holiday schedule.