Labor Day closings

Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except for posted special events and along the D.C. Streetcar route.
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the City of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day through the week. The Fort Totten Transfer Station is closed.
|No collections in Prince George’s. Regular county collections elsewhere. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Howard. Montgomery Transfer Station is open.
|Regular county collections. No collections in the Cities of Fairfax and Alexandria. Collections slide one day. Prince William County Landfill open. Landfills closed in Fauquier and Loudoun Counties.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery County ABC stores are open from 12 to 7 p.m.; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open from 12 to 6 p.m.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●●Metrorail is on a Sunday schedule with off-peak fares from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Vienna and Dunn Loring stations are closed but served by shuttle buses. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess will require a reservation; subscription trips are canceled.
●MARC, VRE, The Bus (Prince George’s), Loudoun Bus and PRTC OmniRide are not running.
●Ride On, DASH and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule.
●CUE is on a Saturday schedule.
●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 on a Sunday schedule only.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 on a weekend/holiday schedule.