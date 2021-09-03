Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except in the Nationals Park neighborhood and along the D.C. Streetcar route.
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the City of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day through the week. The Fort Totten Transfer Station is closed.
|No county collections. In Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery, pickups slide one day through the week. In Prince George’s, pickups slide to the next regularly scheduled day. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station are closed.
|Regular county collections. In Fairfax City, Monday collections on Tuesday. No collections in the City of Alexandria; pickups slide one day all week. Prince William County Landfill open until 2 p.m. Landfills closed in Fauquier and Loudoun Counties.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery County ABC stores are open; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open until 6 p.m.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail is on a Sunday schedule from 7 a.m. to midnight with off-peak fares in effect. Prince George’s Plaza, West Hyattsville, College Park and Greenbelt stations on the Yellow and Green lines are closed for platform repairs but will reopen on Tuesday. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On, DASH and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule.
●CUE is on a Saturday schedule.
●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.
●MTA Commuter Bus has no service except for Route 201 on a weekend/holiday schedule.
●MARC, VRE, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride and Loudoun Bus are not running.