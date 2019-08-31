Of the year’s four seasons, only one has an unofficial end, and that end is here. In Washington and elsewhere in America, Labor Day weekend informally ends summer, in many ways that gave meaning to the season.

It is about now that we go back: to school, to work, to the serious pursuits and concerns that were suspended for sunshine, leisure and outdoor life. Few adjacent calendar months may seem so culturally different as August, which ended Saturday, and September, which begins Sunday.

Yet in Washington, Saturday still seemed to have a lot of summer left in it.

It put an end to what might have been called, in weather terms, a not-too-hot streak. Before Saturday, eight consecutive days entered the records with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. But as its unofficial end neared, summer seemed to reassert itself, and Saturday reached 91 degrees.

