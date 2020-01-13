ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Construction to remove toll booths on a major bridge linking coastal Virginia to the Delmarva Peninsula has begun as Maryland’s transportation department transitions to a cashless tolling system.

The latest round of construction on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge began Sunday night and is expected to last through the end of June, according to a Transportation Department statement. Three lanes on the bridge have been shut down permanently and existing toll booths will be demolished to widen lanes.