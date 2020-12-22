“We really can't have good public policy without good data,” said William Weintraub, director of outcomes research at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute, during an online press conference Tuesday. “This study is going to be critical to understanding the spread of covid-19 in our community.”



And the virus is certainly spreading. There were 6,075 new cases reported in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia on Tuesday. The District reported 160 cases and two deaths Tuesday; Virginia reported 3,591 cases and 51 deaths; and Maryland reported 2,324 cases and 48 deaths.

Hospitalizations were up 14 percent from last week in the District; up 6 percent from last week in Virginia; and down 5 percent from last week in Maryland, according to The Washington Post’s tracker.

The aim of the MedStar study is to bolster and add to the data public health officials already collect. Researchers hope to pay special attention to groups that are most at-risk, such as Black and Latino residents. All study materials will be offered in English and Spanish.

Two thousand people have already enrolled. Every day, participants are prompted to go online and answer brief questions such as whether they are experiencing any covid-19 symptoms, have been exposed to someone with the virus, have been wearing a mask, or have received the coronavirus vaccine or flu shot. Some participants will undergo blood testing to determine whether they have developed coronavirus antibodies.

“A lot of people might think, ‘yeah, the pandemic is doing all these negative things to us, and what can we do to really help?’,” said D.C. resident Oliver Moe, 23, who has been participating in the study for seven weeks.

“I really feel empowered every day to just start off the day saying, ‘Hey, I'm giving back to my community,’ ” Moe said.

The goal is to not only publish scientific papers on the data, but also send the information to public health agencies, especially the D.C. Department of Health, Weintraub said.

Elsewhere in the region, officials reported that eight inmates at the Alexandria Detention Center have tested positive for the virus since the weekend, the first community spread in the jail since the beginning of the pandemic. The facility is now on lockdown, with plans to test all inmates by the end of the month.

The jail previously had kept the virus at bay by quarantining the five inmates who tested positive upon arrival. But after an inmate who had been in the jail since before the pandemic began showing systems, testing revealed an outbreak.

Sheriff Dana Lawhorne said that as the criminal justice system started moving again and inmates are coming and going for court dates it's been harder to isolate everyone. Staff have tested positive as well; he declined to say how many for security reasons.

"It just opens the door to our exposure and our risks, and I think we’re seeing the effect of that," Lawhorne said.

He said it's "unacceptable" that public officials haven't set a timeline for vaccinating inmates and corrections employees: "This is not sustainable, what we're doing."

Advocacy groups and residents throughout the region are asking for a more detailed vaccination timeline, and officials who are scrambling to launch vaccinations on a wide scale are pleading for patience.

"There still remain a lot of unknowns ... We're continuing to learn information on an hourly basis," Montgomery health officer Travis Gayles said Tuesday.

It will be several more months before members of the general public will have ready access to the vaccine, he emphasized. As of now, he said, there isn't a "sign-up sheet" where individuals or companies can request doses of the vaccine.

The county's six hospitals last week received about 5,500 doses of the vaccine, which are being administered to front line health care workers, Gayles said. Residents and staff of long-term care health facilities will likely start to receive doses in the first week of January through a partnership with local pharmacies.

And the county government expects to receive about 100 doses of the vaccine in the coming week that will be distributed to public health employees helping to set up vaccine distribution for the general public.