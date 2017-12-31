It was a cold, cold day on New Year’s Eve in Washington and lots of other places, too. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Sunday, the last day of 2017, appeared also to be the year’s coldest, as well as the coldest Dec. 31 here in 55 years. The unofficial high temperature of 23 degrees appeared to make Sunday one of Washington’s chilliest New Year’s Eves on record.

According to National Weather Service meteorologists, Washington’s coldest Dec. 31 high temperature was 12 degrees, measured 100 years ago. If Sunday’s high reading of 23 becomes official, it would tie the 23 degrees recorded in 1899 for fourth on the all-time list. (In 1962, it was 18.)

In the 364 days of the year leading up to Sunday, the mercury in Washington, as measured at Reagan National Airport, had never failed to reach at least 25 degrees. It topped out at 25 on Jan. 8 and on Thursday.

The severity of Sunday’s cold tipped the entire month’s average temperature to below normal.

New Year’s Eve proved more frigid than even the three previous days, each of them made shudderingly cold by the unsought invasion of icy blasts from the Arctic.

A series of recent fires at apartments and single-family houses in Montgomery County added to the wintry misery, displacing residents, causing damage estimated at more than $2 million and leaving at least one person with burns.

The injury came Sunday night in a house fire in the 1900 block of Dennis Avenue in Silver Spring, said county fire department spokesman Pete Piringer. The victim, a woman, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, he said.