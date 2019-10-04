Realists care about what is, but romantics often wonder about what might have been, such as the record that we in Washington appeared destined to share until Monday, the last day of September.

On that day, 0.14 inches of rain fell at Reagan National Airport, according to National Weather Service figures. Until then, September remained doggedly in the running to be one of Washington’s two driest Septembers on record.

Normally, the month brings Washington about 3.72 inches of rain, Weather Service records show, but September 2005 yielded only a sparse 0.11 inches, becoming Washington’s driest September on record.

That parched period also ranks among the half-dozen driest months to be found among all those that have gone into Washington’s weather annals since 1871. September 2019 came within a day of matching that distinction.

AD
AD

On Sept. 12, a trifling 0.03 inches boosted the total at the airport to 0.11, matching 2005’s figure. After that, suspense built, hour followed hour, day followed day, sometimes sunny, sometimes cloudy. But not rainy.

The record seemed within our grasp. And then, with only one day left, rain fell — enough to push us back to fourth place.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news

AD
AD