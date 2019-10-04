Normally, the month brings Washington about 3.72 inches of rain, Weather Service records show, but September 2005 yielded only a sparse 0.11 inches, becoming Washington’s driest September on record.

That parched period also ranks among the half-dozen driest months to be found among all those that have gone into Washington’s weather annals since 1871. September 2019 came within a day of matching that distinction.

On Sept. 12, a trifling 0.03 inches boosted the total at the airport to 0.11, matching 2005’s figure. After that, suspense built, hour followed hour, day followed day, sometimes sunny, sometimes cloudy. But not rainy.

The record seemed within our grasp. And then, with only one day left, rain fell — enough to push us back to fourth place.

