A change in federal tax law led to a windfall in state taxes, leading state lawmakers to approve the refunds.
The deadline for the checks to be mailed was Tuesday.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne says some checks may not arrive immediately because no mail was delivered Monday due to a federal holiday. He recommends that taxpayers contact the state Department of Taxation if they haven’t received their checks by the end of the week.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD