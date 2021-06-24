Stores ordered like mad. Craft distilleries switched their operations to producing alcohol-based hand sanitizer — in some cases contaminating their machinery with the bittering agent they had to use. Purell sank $400 million into cranking up production, creating another 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing space, adding four facilities and hiring more than 500 people, according to the company.
A year later, they’re all swimming in the stuff. And some stores are giving it away.
Two free items — small or large bottles of hand sanitizer, bricks of wipes — are tossed in with every purchase at some D.C.-area Giant stores. Local pharmacies are including a gratis travel-sized bottle with every prescription pick up. One grocery store even added bleach and paper towels to the giveaway.
“Oh the difference a year makes,” said D.C. attorney Matthew Phifer. “Today my local grocery store was giving away hand sanitizer, Clorox and paper towels. Last year, you’d have to fight for those items.”
Debbie McMillan split up her grocery purchase at a Northwest Washington Giant into two transactions, so she could load up on the freebies.
“You could only get it at a clinic in my neighborhood last year, that was it,” said McMillan, who lives in Anacostia. “It wasn’t in any stores.”
The oversupply of cleaning supplies is about two things, and one of them is chilling.
First, the pandemic became a fascinating study in American supply-and-demand economics and supply chain mechanics. Rarely have we had a chance to see a nearly universal behavioral change in a nation impact the marketplace so directly.
There was the gas price plunge when people stopped driving, lumber prices that spiked when we DIYed the heck out of the homes we hunkered down in, the flour and meat famine that came when the restaurants shut down and we baked and cooked at home. (And let’s not even get started on toilet paper. That was just weird.)
While we all changed our routines and the market adjusted, there was the looming question of how it would change us once the pandemic was over. Will we be better cooks? Better builders? Will we work from home more and drive less?
One thing is becoming startlingly clear — we will not be cleaner people. Most likely, we’ll return to being gross.
When the coronavirus arrived, it was like a giant black light was shined on our dirty little world. And we wiped down potato chip bags and soaped our veggies, hoping to eliminate all the microscopic creepy-crawlies we were forced to acknowledge tolerating in the Before Times. We Lady MacBethed our hands, washing and scrubbing and disinfecting them until they became raw.
I cringed in shame at my own level of gross tolerance before the pandemic. I did the bathroom wash, of course. But I’d have no problem ripping and dipping into the Skinny Pop after a grocery shop without a squirt of hand sanitizer, or pumping gas, hitting the elevator buttons or sliding my hand down a handrail without reaching for the Purell.
And whoa, once I began the coronavirus clean? I didn’t get sick once all year. (Okay, so maybe notorious germaphobe President Donald Trump, who probably buys bronzer and Purell in equal quantities, was right about one thing.)
I am a sanitizing convert. My purse, car, desk and entryway will never again be without a bottle. So yeah, I snapped up those free ones. And I’m horrified that everyone else isn’t doing it too.
We’re grosser than I thought.
About 4 percent of the people polled in an Axios/Ipsos survey taken in March said they would stop frequently sanitizing and washing their hands once they were vaccinated. Another 4 percent said they had already stopped doing this. And — brace yourself — another 4 percent said they don’t do it at all, never did.
Ewwww.
I had a hard time believing anyone would do this, so I conducted an informal survey of my own in the women’s restroom at a big box store in D.C. (I was on my phone returning emails during this experiment so I didn’t seem too creepy lingering by the sinks).
At first, I saw women dutifully washing up, and I began to wish I could go into the men’s and see how gross they are. Oops, then one went straight from the stall to the exit — with a child — skipping the sinks altogether. Then another woman walked from the stall right past the sinks, no washing or sanitizing at all.
In the 15 minutes I was there, two of the eight women I observed (not counting the kid) didn’t wash their hands after leaving the restroom.
The poll showed that 87 percent of people said they will keep washing and sanitizing. But my tiny, unscientific sample showed 25 percent of people being totally gross, even while we’re still in a pandemic.
Ladies, I see you. (Men, I already know you.)
This is a simple request. Don’t sanitize the voter rolls, the curriculum, your language or your minds. But please, please keep sanitizing your hands.
The pandemic isn’t over, the highly contagious delta variant is spreading, and there’s plenty of free hand sanitizer to go around.
For now.
Twitter: @petulad
