A resident of Shaw walks her dog in Blagden Alley in the District in March 2017. (Thomas Simonetti/The Washington Post)

Where is Midtown D.C.? That’s the question I asked in a column last week. It was an excuse to ponder the shifting boundaries of certain Washington neighborhoods.

The District’s John Dale wrote in to say that during his time at C&P Telephone (later Bell Atlantic, and later still Verizon), the phone company served what it dubbed “Midtown” from an office at 21st and L streets NW. That’s six blocks west of Midtown Center, the glittering new development at 15th and L streets NW that got me started down this path.

Verizon served downtown from a building at 12th and H streets NW. And farther west was the Georgetown office, located at 1039 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

[A new D.C. building is coining a new neighborhood name — or resurrecting one]

Midtown was a term once used sparingly among Washingtonians. More common was Midcity, for the area we call Shaw today. That old moniker was revived for MidCity DC, a local newspaper that since 2001 has covered Shaw and the surrounding neighborhoods of Bloomingdale, 14th and U, Union Market, Mount Vernon and LeDroit Park, wrote its executive editor, Melissa Ashabranner.

“Midtown Center ought to change its name to MidCity and take advantage of the branding we have been working on all these years,” Ashabranner wrote.

Of course, her paper has itself wrestled with finding the right name. When it debuted, it was called DC North and covered Brookland, LeDroit Park, Bloomingdale, Shaw and Logan Circle.

“DC North had the same problem you mention in your column: It is not a recognized place or neighborhood,” Ashabranner wrote. “So in 2010 we rebranded as MidCity DC and concentrated the coverage and distribution in Shaw, and surrounding neighborhoods, a good move as that whole area was starting to change.”

Reader Charlie Schwartz had a different gripe. He wrote: “Enjoyed your article. Now if only you could get the traffic reporters to stop saying, ‘There’s congestion downtown on 295.’ I can’t understand why they don’t know the difference between ‘downtown’ and ‘in town.’ ”

Tom Sneeringer said that when people ask him me where he lives, he says “Friendship Heights.” Unless they want to buy his house, in which case he says he lives in “Historic Chevy Chase, D.C.”

Wrote Sneeringer: “I went to a wedding in Rockville a year ago. The invitation said ‘North Bethesda.’ I predicted that in 10 years that will be ‘North North Chevy Chase.’ ”

Right up your alley

Some neighborhood names are blandly — if usefully — descriptive: Downtown, Uptown. And some are more colorful, such as the 19th-century names I also wrote about last week, places like Bloodfield and Murder Bay.

Andy Moursund pointed out that the District’s alleys once sported interesting names, too. He has a copy of a slim book published in 1912 titled “Directory of the Inhabited Alleys of Washington, D.C.”

An alley dwelling was any home that faced a narrow thoroughfare within a block. The 1912 report found 3,337 houses in 275 alleys. The names give a sense of what life there might have been like: Goat Alley, Pony Alley, Hog Alley, Pig Alley, Porksteak Alley, Moonshine Alley . . .

Orchard Alley, Acorn Alley, Oak Alley.

There was Laundry Alley. And Ambush Court.

[There will be blood: Some District neighborhoods once sported memorable names]

Some alleys bore the names of old Washington families, both black (Quander Street) and white (Rupperts Court). One alley hinted at what must have been a specific person: Ray-Ray Alley. Doesn’t that sound like someone’s nickname?

Most alleys had more humdrum names: Stanton Alley, O’Connor’s Alley, Blagdens Alley (extant, though it dropped the S).

That 1912 directory was assembled because the crowded alleys were considered unhealthy and dangerous. According to the pamphlet, secluded alleys bred crime and disease that would “kill the alley inmates and infect the street residents.”

It was primarily poorer African American families who lived in alley dwellings. The accommodations may have been spartan, but the inhabited alleys were scattered relatively evenly across the city, meaning residents didn’t have to go far for work.

By the 1940s, alley dwellings had been largely expunged from Washington. That effort foreshadowed today’s challenges involving affordable housing.

Reuniting

These local schools are planning reunions:

Richard Montgomery High — All 1960s classes reunion. Sept. 8. Email Jimmy Swink at jdswink@verizon.net.

Saint Ann’s (Tenley Circle) Eighth Grade Class of 1968 — Oct. 13. Email devereaux03@msn.com.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.