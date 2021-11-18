The donations include $5 million to the Dillard University Center for Racial Justice in New Orleans, $3 million to Morgan State University’s Robert M. Bell Center for Civil Rights in Education, $2 million for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and $1 million to the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education.
Under the law that was passed and the legal settlement, for the next decade, an extra $57.7 million per year will be divided among Coppin State University and Morgan State University in Baltimore, Bowie State University and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.