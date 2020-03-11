Republican Sen. Emmett Hanger said lawmakers believed it was an opportune time to approve funding for the tunnel while construction of the new office building is underway.
Hanger said a tunnel would make it easier for the general public to get around Capitol Square without having to go through multiple security checkpoints.
Virginia’s Capitol was designed by Thomas Jefferson and is considered one of the most picturesque in the U.S.
