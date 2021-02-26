The House voted 54-44 to approve Senate changes to the bill, sending it to Gov. Ralph Northam.
The measure as passed would allow up to five sick days a year, unless an employer chooses a higher limit, for home health care workers serving Medicaid patients. Advocates of the bill have said that’s about 30,000 people.
The bill as introduced would have covered a far wider range of workers deemed “essential.”
A budget agreement lawmakers are poised to vote on Saturday funds the measure with public money.
Del. Mark Sickles urged final passage of the bill, saying the measure would not affect the private sector “whatsoever.”
