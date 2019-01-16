RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers have selected a new top regulator of public utilities, financial service companies and other businesses.

The Republican-led General Assembly elected Patricia West on Wednesday to serve as a commissioner on the State Corporation Commission.

Republican lawmakers had been unable to find a consensus candidate for a year, rejecting several potential candidates.

Democrats accuse Republicans of rushing West through the process and say there should have been more time to vet her as a candidate. Republicans say West has a long record of public service and further study wasn’t needed.

West is a former circuit court judge who worked for former Gov. George Allen and former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli. She is currently an associate dean at Regent University’s law school.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.