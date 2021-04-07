The Democrat-controlled General Assembly won’t have any veto overrides to consider this year. Northam took action on 552 bills from the 2021 session and didn’t veto any, according to his office.
Among the other measures Northam is sending back with changes: the budget bill, a facial-recognition technology ban, and a bill intended to address a long-running controversy over the state parole board.
The Senate will meet at a science museum that’s been its host during the pandemic to allow for greater social distancing. The House will conduct its work virtually, as it did during the regular session.
Both chambers convene at noon.
