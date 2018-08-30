RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to meet in Richmond for a special session so they can comply with a court order to redraw the state’s legislative map.

Members of the Virginia House and Senate will convene at noon Thursday. The special session comes after a federal court in June found that 11 House of Delegates districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The court ordered lawmakers to redraw the state map by Oct. 30.

Virginia Republicans are appealing that ruling. They have said they will convene as constitutionally required but that their appeal effort will continue.

House Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a proposal they say would fix the maps. Republicans criticized the Democrats’ plan and have said in a court filing that other plans could also be considered.

