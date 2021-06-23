Earlier this summer, Northam and Democratic legislative leaders issued a joint statement outlining their shared priorities for the influx of money. Among their announced priorities: shoring up public health services, funding an economic recovery program, boosting affordable housing and modernizing public school buildings.
“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we have a unique opportunity to fund public schools, support small businesses, achieve universal broadband access, and make generational investments in our shared future,” Northam said in a statement. “I look forward to working with legislators to get it done.”