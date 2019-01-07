RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers will debate tax policy, gambling and host of other issues during this year’s legislative session.

Legislators are set to return to the Capitol on Wednesday for the 2019 session kickoff.

Taxes will be at the top of this year’s agenda. A 2017 federal tax overhaul that limits how businesses can account for losses and what kind of deductions individuals can take is set to provide a multibillion windfall in state taxes. Republicans who control the General Assembly want to give most of that money back to taxpayers, while Northam wants to use the money on school construction, boosting reserves, and other areas.

Lawmakers also will consider approving sports betting and legalizing casinos. Northam has proposed a study, but deep-pocketed gambling interests are pushing for action this year.

