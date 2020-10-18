The driver of the mower died at the scene, police said. Another man who was riding on the lawn mower was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police identified the man killed as 62-year-old Floyd Arthur Howard Jr of Hampton.
Police didn’t say if any charges had been filed in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.