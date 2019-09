The department used people posing as prospective car buyers to test the dealership’s compliance with the federal Equal Credit Opportunity Act. The suit says dealership employees quoted higher down payments and bi-weekly payments to black testers than white testers for the same car.

A man who answered the dealership’s telephone and identified himself as Chesgreen declined to comment on Monday.

