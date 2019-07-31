WASHINGTON — The D.C. Attorney General’s office says in a lawsuit that a landlord has ignored orders to remove lead-based paint hazards from the property.

WTOP-FM reports D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed the suit against Starkoda C. Plummer, owner of an apartment building in Ward 7.

Racine claims Plummer ignored repeated attempts by the city to remove the toxic substance and failed to pay the ordered penalties.

The Department of Energy and Environment inspected the property in 2017 and 2018 because of an anonymous complaint and a tenant complaint. Both times lead-based paint was discovered.

The attorney general’s office said that as of June 2019, Plummer had not taken action to remove or contain the lead paint.

It’s unclear if Plummer was contacted for comment.

