Curran filed a lawsuit against Axon Enterprises and employee Richard Nelson, saying the safety procedures were inadequate.
The lawsuit says Nelson was conducting “active scenario-based training” with designated areas for trainees to shoot their stun guns but Nelson rarely enforced the area rules.
The suit says Curran was in a “safe zone” when he was shot by a trainee who missed his target.
An Axon spokesman declined to comment.
