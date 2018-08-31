CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia man is suing a police officer he says targeted him with a false charge of driving under the influence.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 64-year-old Donald Hamlett’s lawsuit says he was arrested and charged by Chesapeake police officer Frank Chappell “out of spite, ill-will and hatred.” Court documents say Chappell pulled Hamlett over in January 2015 and charged him with driving under the influence. A judge dismissed the case.

Chappell pulled Hamlett over again months later and charged him with the same crime. That case also was dismissed. The lawsuit accuses Chappell of malicious prosecution over the second arrest. Court records say Chappell denies any wrongdoing.

The Chesapeake City Attorney’s office is representing Chappell and declined the newspaper’s request to comment. Chappell didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

