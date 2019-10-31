Attorneys with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law say Fairfax County had previously accepted such applications, and that groups conducting voter-registration drives on campus weren’t told until this month that students would need to list their actual dormitories.
County elections officials declined comment Thursday but have told affected students their applications will be accepted if they submit their dorm information by Saturday.
