CATONSVILLE, Md. — A class-action lawsuit says prosecutors and detectives worked to cover up sexual assault complaints at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

News outlets report that two former students say they reported rapes to the university in county police, who then failed to act and intimidated the plaintiffs.

According to the lawsuit filed Sept. 10, authorities coded sexual assault reports to deflate crime statistics and destroyed rape kits early, among other actions which led to the underreporting of assaults.

Plaintiff’s attorney Rignal W. Baldwin says multiple women have come forward with similar experiences, and he anticipates amending the lawsuit to include them as plaintiffs.

University police, county police and prosecutors declined to comment. UMBC President Freeman A. Hrabowski III told student protesters Monday that the school would launch an external review.

