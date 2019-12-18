Brian Edwards, a spokesman for Washington Gas, told The Washington Post that the “”terms are confidential, but the litigation among all parties has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of all parties.” He declined to comment further.

A representative for apartment complex landlord Kay Management did not immediately return a message from The Washington Post. Fox 5 DC first reported the settlement.

The gas company’s faulty equipment was most likely to blame, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board. Investigators determined that a faulty regulator left unconnected to a vent pipe inside a basement meter room most likely caused the explosion.

Washington Gas had disputed the findings and said the NTSB insufficiently investigated the other potential causes of the explosion.

