The jury found attorney Joshua Treem, 73, of Columbia and investigator Sean Gordon, 45, of Crownsville not guilty of falsifying documents, obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to commit crimes against the federal government.
Treem, a former federal prosecutor, was an attorney for Lee Boyd Malvo, the teen convicted in the Washington-area sniper attacks. He began representing Ravenell in 2016 in connection with a federal grand jury investigation into Ravenell’s work.
The charges were part of an investigation tied to a multistate marijuana operation. Ravenell was indicted in 2019 and accused of helping his drug trafficker client launder money. Prosecutors alleged that Ravenell used his firm’s accounts to hide hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug proceeds and pay lawyers retained by other members of the conspiracy.
Last year, an indictment alleged that Ravenell, Treem and Gordon worked together to impede an investigation.